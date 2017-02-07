2 Hospitalized After Report Of Shooting In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Emergency responders are on the scene following an apparent shooting incident in the Bronx Tuesday morning.
Video from the scene showed a Mount Vernon police vehicle as well as NYPD and FDNY responders.
The incident took place at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near White Plains Road and East 240th Street.
Witnesses told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes that they heard shots being fired. One witness told Grymes that police were pursuing another vehicle that was driving on the sidewalk.
No official statements about the incident have been released as yet.
Two people were taken to area hospitals following the incident, EMS officials told CBS2.
The incident has disrupted traffic in the area. Click here to check current conditions.
