CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
BREAKING: AMBER Alert Issued For Missing Staten Island Girl | Kim Woo Last Seen With Johnny Woo In 2014 Black Kia Sorrento, Plate GHH8886

2/7 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

February 7, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: justin lewis

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see periods of rain this afternoon with a big range in temps — 30’s to the north with 50’s to our south! As for the city, we’ll end up in the mid to upper 40’s before the day’s out.

nu tu tri state travel 12 2/7 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Expect areas of fog this evening with locally dense fog possible. And we can’t rule out a shower or a little drizzle, but for the most part, the rain machine is off until the overnight hours. As for temps, they’ll climb through the upper 40’s and into the 50’s by daybreak.

An isolated morning shower can’t be ruled out, but it looks like we should see more clearing tomorrow. And the potential is there for record setting temps as we find ourselves soaring into the low 60’s!

temps 12k 2/7 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Then, believe it or not, the potential exists for a snow event late tomorrow night into Thursday afternoon! Now, there’s still a bit of a disparity as far as how much, but all of the models have been putting down at least measurable snow; one model is cranking out widespread significant (6+”) of snow.

That all said, be sure to check back for updates!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia