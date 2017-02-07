2/7 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’ll see periods of rain this afternoon with a big range in temps — 30’s to the north with 50’s to our south! As for the city, we’ll end up in the mid to upper 40’s before the day’s out.
Expect areas of fog this evening with locally dense fog possible. And we can’t rule out a shower or a little drizzle, but for the most part, the rain machine is off until the overnight hours. As for temps, they’ll climb through the upper 40’s and into the 50’s by daybreak.
An isolated morning shower can’t be ruled out, but it looks like we should see more clearing tomorrow. And the potential is there for record setting temps as we find ourselves soaring into the low 60’s!
Then, believe it or not, the potential exists for a snow event late tomorrow night into Thursday afternoon! Now, there’s still a bit of a disparity as far as how much, but all of the models have been putting down at least measurable snow; one model is cranking out widespread significant (6+”) of snow.
That all said, be sure to check back for updates!