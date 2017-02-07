N.J. Company Accused Of Scamming 9/11 Responders, NFL Players

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York state and federal authorities have filed a lawsuit against a New Jersey-based company that they say scammed sick 9/11 responders and NFL players who are receiving payouts for concussion-related injuries.
In their lawsuit, the New York Attorney General and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau allege RD Legal Funding and its founder Roni Dersovitz lured 9/11 responders who are struggling with cancer and respiratory illness as well as former NFL players with brain injuries into costly advances on their settlements.
As WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, former NYPD Officer Elmer Santiago suffered career-ending lung injuries while working on the ground zero pile. He was awarded several million dollars by the 9/11 Victims’ Compensation Fund, but could not wait the 18 months required to get it – so he borrowed $355,000 from RD Legal Funding.
“The poor guy was living out of the back of a truck, and he used the award to buy a small house for him and his family in Florida,” said Santiago’s attorney, Mike Barash.
Barash said in addition to the $355,000, RD Legal told Santiago he owed another $500,000 in interest.
The company is accused of charging interest rates as high as 250 percent and high fees on the advances. RD Legal allegedly collected millions of dollars in interest and fees.
A lawyer for Dersovitz had no immediate comment.
