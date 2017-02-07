Lawsuit Alleges NJ Company Scammed 9/11, NFL Concussion Victims

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A lawsuit alleges a New Jersey-based company scammed sick 9/11 responders and NFL players who are receiving payouts for concussion-related injuries.
In the lawsuit, the New York Attorney General and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau claim RD Legal Funding and its founder Roni Dersovitz lured 9/11 responders who are struggling with cancer and respiratory illness as well as former NFL players with brain injuries into costly advances on their settlements.
The company, based in Cresskill, N.J., is allegedly charging interest rates as high as 250 percent and high fees on the advances.
RD Legal allegedly collected millions of dollars in interest and fees for these advances.
“The alleged actions by RD Legal—scamming 9/11 heroes and former NFL players struggling with severe injuries—are simply shameful,” Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said. “My office will do all it can to end the fraudulent practices employed by RD Legal, recoup the illegal amounts charged by this company — and make these victims whole again.”
A lawyer for Dersovitz had no immediate comment.
