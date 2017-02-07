NYC Food Bank Seeks Public’s Help As Possible Funding Cuts Loom

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Food Bank for New York City is sounding a warning about possible funding cuts.

The group said food pantries and soup kitchens are facing uncertainty in regards to federal funding.

Now, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s current budget also cuts $4.9 million from the city’s Emergency Food Assistance Program, said Triada Stampas, vice president for research and public affairs at Food Bank For New York City.

“That’s a 44 percent cut to the amount of food the de Blasio administration would be providing to food pantries and soup kitchens in the coming year,” Stampas said.

The cuts will impact the 1.4 million New Yorkers who rely on the food banks and soup kitchens.

“I think that what most people think about first, panhandlers on the subway or on the street, they think about what’s visible. Homeless individuals only make up about 10 percent of people who use food pantries and soup kitchens,” Stampas said. “There are twice as many working people on food pantry and soup kitchen lines as there are homeless individuals.”

While she’s hopeful negotiations with the city work out, public support is critical, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.

“There’s three things that we ask every New Yorker to consider — donate, advocate, volunteer,” Stampas said.

Without the public’s help, Stampas said the crisis could grow even larger in the months ahead.