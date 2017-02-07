Gary Sanchez won't be playing in the World Baseball Classic after all.
CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
LIVE: Appeals Court Hearing On Trump Travel Ban | Full Story | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Yankees’ Gary Sanchez Backs Out Of World Baseball Classic

February 7, 2017 5:47 PM
Filed Under: Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees, Sweeny Murti, World Baseball Classic

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Gary Sanchez won’t be playing in the World Baseball Classic after all.

The Yankees’ rising superstar said Tuesday night that he has backed out of plans to represent his native Dominican Republic in the WBC next month, WFAN’s Sweeny Murti reported.

Sanchez spoke about the situation at the Thurman Munson Awards Dinner in New York City. The 24-year-old catcher said he initially told Dominican officials he would play for the team, but he decided in the last week that it was more important to work with the Yankees for all of spring training.

MORE: Schwartz: Gary Sanchez Replaces Mickey Mantle In Topps Lineup

Sanchez said he will begin working out in Tampa on Thursday. Pitchers and catchers officially report Feb. 14.

Sanchez made a huge splash as a rookie last season and is the face of the Yankees’ youth movement. In 53 games in 2016, he batted .299 with 20 home runs and 42 RBIs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia