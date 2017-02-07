Grammy Museum Plans East Coast Experience At Prudential Center In New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Grammy Museum is planning a location in New Jersey.

Officials on Tuesday announced plans for the 8,000-square-foot Grammy Museum Experience at the Prudential Center arena in Newark.

The Los Angeles-based museum says it will be the first location on the East Coast. Beyond the main museum in Los Angeles, there are locations in Cleveland, Mississippi, and Nashville, Tennessee.

The Newark museum will include a section devoted to New Jersey artists including Whitney Houston, Frank Sinatra and Bruce Springsteen, along with an area that will simulate performing live onstage. Houston’s mother, Cissy, attended a news conference announcing the museum on Tuesday.

“I am thrilled to partner with the Prudential Center to bring the Grammy Museum Experience to Newark,” said Bob Santelli, executive director of the museum. “This is where my love for music started, and this is also where my career started, so I’m most looking forward to the opportunities this will afford the young people and students of New Jersey.”

The NHL’s New Jersey Devils play at the arena, but the exhibition will have its own entrance.

It is expected to open in the fall.

This year’s Grammy awards will be handed out Sunday night.

It will be broadcast on CBS and hosted by “Late Late Show” host James Corden.

John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Metallica are among the many acts set to perform.

Beyonce leads the 2017 Grammys with nine nominations, including bids for album of the year with “Lemonade,” and song and record of the year with “Formation.” The singer, who already has 20 Grammys and is the most nominated woman in Grammy history with 62 nods over the course of her career, is also the first artist to earn nominations in the pop, rock, R&B and rap categories in the same year.

Behind Beyonce are Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West, who scored eight nominations each.

About 13,000 Recording Academy members voted in the 84 Grammy categories from 22,000 submissions. Songs and albums released from Oct. 1, 2015 through Sept. 30 were eligible for nomination.

