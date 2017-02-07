Where To Watch The 2017 Grammys In NYC: Best Parties, Events And Specials

By John Friia

Music’s biggest night is almost here and while the stars gather in Los Angeles, restaurants and bars in New York City are joining in on the action. From viewing parties to themed drinks, here are some of the best places to celebrate the 59th annual Grammy Awards.

And for those who want to cozy up at home for their own Grammys celebration, you can catch all the action on Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. on CBS2.

The 40/40 Club

6 West 25th Street

New York, NY 10010

212-832-4040

More: Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In NYC

New Yorkers can celebrate the Grammys in style at The 40/40 Club’s annual viewing party. The popular nightclub owned by music mogul Jay-Z will show the award show on numerous big screen televisions and offer complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. With music by a special house DJ, people can dance the night away and celebrate their favorite musicians throughout the telecast. The 40/40 Club will sell tickets before the event and tickets will not be available at the door.

Joanne Trattoria

70 West 68th Street

New York, NY 10023

212-721-0068

More: Best Celebrity-Owned Spirits

Even though Lady Gaga did not receive a nomination for this year’s Grammy Awards, fans can flock to Joanne Trattoria on the Upper West Side. Owned by Gaga’s parents, this restaurant shares the name of her latest album and brings their family traditions to the eatery. While people enjoy the signature Joanne’s Meatballs or the lasagna, they can sip the”Gaga”cocktail, made with vodka, ginger ale, apple and grapefruit juice or the “Monster” with orange vodka, pineapple juice and grenadine. Dinner would not be complete without one of their delicious desserts, including the Lemon Coconut Cake and the Chocolate Mousse Cake.

Gansevoort Park Rooftop

420 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10016

212-317-2900

More: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins

From releasing an unannounced album to her recent Instagram pregnancy post, Beyoncé knows how to grab everyone’s attention. In honor of her Grammy-nominated album and the two additions to her family, Gansevoort Park Rooftop is offering an ode to Queen Bey with the Tongue Twister Double Lemonade. The refreshingly sweet cocktail is made with vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, basil and topped with club soda. Fans can hold up their glass in “formation” and possibly celebrate another Grammy for the renowned performer.

Ascent Lounge

10 Columbus Circle

New York, NY 10019

212-823-9770

The Grammys are a time to recognize all types of music, from pop to gospel, country and opera. In honor of Gioachino Rossini, the classic Italian opera composer, Ascent Lounge is serving up the the Rossini Bellini for a sophisticated ode to the Grammys. The bubbly cocktail is made with raspberry vodka, white peach and blueberry puree and Prosecco. Whether people are planning to watch the Grammys or head to The Metropolitan Opera, the night is just beginning with Ascent Lounge.

Q.E.D.

27-16 23rd Avenue

Astoria, NY 11105

347-451-3873

More: Best Small Music Venues In NYC

Musicians are not the only ones that will be winning on Sunday night, but there will be numerous lucky winners at Q.E.D. Grammys Viewing Party in Astoria. During the show, the neighborhood hot-spot and Trivia NYC will give patrons the chance to play bingo and partake in music trivia. Among the various prizes, people have the chance to take gift packages from Frames NYC, The Astoria Bookshop, 92nd Street Y, Q.E.D., and cash prizes. While the event is free, it is recommended that people made reservations in advance.