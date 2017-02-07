Cheeto Shaped Like Slain Gorilla Harambe Sells On eBay For Nearly $100K

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Cheeto that bears a resemblance to slain gorilla Harambe has sold on eBay for nearly $100,000.
The seller said he found the cheese snack in a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
“This item is one of a kind!” read the listing, which showed a picture of the Cheeto side-by-side with a gorilla climbing a tree. “This makes a great collectible for anyone who appreciates rare items!”
Bidding began at $11.99 on Jan. 28.
It ended early Tuesday morning with a winning bid of $99,900.
Harambe has become fodder for internet jokes since his death last May.
The 400-pound gorilla was shot by handlers at the Cincinnati Zoo after dragging a small boy who had gotten into his enclosure.
