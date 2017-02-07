CBS2_header-logo
Kanye West Deletes All Tweets On NYC Meeting With President Trump

February 7, 2017 11:15 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Kanye West’s friendly relationship with President Donald Trump may have been short-lived.

A Twitter defense of West’s meeting with Trump has been deleted from the rapper’s account.

PHOTOS: Kanye West Meets With Donald Trump At Trump Tower

After meeting with the then president-elect at Trump Tower on Dec. 13, West explained in a series of tweets that he discussed “multicultural issues” with Trump, including violence in West’s hometown of Chicago. Those tweets have been deleted.

gettyimages 629490276 master e1486484079599 Kanye West Deletes All Tweets On NYC Meeting With President Trump

Singer Kanye West and President-elect Donald Trump arrive to speak with the press after their meetings at Trump Tower December 13, 2016 in New York. (Photo credit TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

When asked why the musician was visiting, Trump said they were “just friends” and called West a “good man.”

Rapper King Myers says West produced his anti-Trump track, “Propaganda.” King Myers calls for Trump’s impeachment in the song. The rapper is signed to West’s G.O.O.D. Music label.

At a concert in San Jose, California in November, West told the crowd that he didn’t vote in the presidential election, but if he had, he would have voted for Trump.

West’s representatives didn’t immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

