Ex-Yankee Mark Teixeria Joins ESPN As Analyst

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mark Teixeira is taking his baseball knowledge to the studio.
The former Yankees first baseman will join ESPN as a studio analyst, the network announced Tuesday.
“I coudn’t be more excited to begin this next chapter of my baseball career with ESPN,” Teixeira said in a statement released by the network. “I’m looking forward to being a part of their all-star rotation of commentators and to share my perspective with the fans.”
Added ESPN senior coordinating producer Seth Markman: “Mark brings valuable insight from his experience as one of the elite first basemen and hitters of his era. His star power and credentials, coupled with his modern perspective of the game, will benefit our coverage. He’s been on our radar for quite some time, and we’re looking forward to working with him.”
LISTEN: Mark Teixeira Reflects On 14-Year Career
Teixeira, 36, retired after last season. He played 14 seasons in the majors, mostly with the Yankees and Texas Rangers.
The switch-hitting slugger batted .268 with 409 home runs and 1,298 RBIs in his career. He was a three-time All-Star and a five-time Gold Glove winner. He played on the Yankees’ 2009 world championship team.
Teixeira said last spring that he hoped to play five more seasons, but injuries took a toll on him.