CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
BREAKING: AMBER Alert Issued For Missing Staten Island Girl | Kim Woo Last Seen With Johnny Woo In 2014 Black Kia Sorrento, Plate GHH8886

Ex-Yankee Mark Teixeria Joins ESPN As Analyst

February 7, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: ESPN, Mark Teixeira, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Mark Teixeira is taking his baseball knowledge to the studio.

The former Yankees first baseman will join ESPN as a studio analyst, the network announced Tuesday.

“I coudn’t be more excited to begin this next chapter of my baseball career with ESPN,” Teixeira said in a statement released by the network. “I’m looking forward to being a part of their all-star rotation of commentators and to share my perspective with the fans.”

Added ESPN senior coordinating producer Seth Markman: “Mark brings valuable insight from his experience as one of the elite first basemen and hitters of his era. His star power and credentials, coupled with his modern perspective of the game, will benefit our coverage. He’s been on our radar for quite some time, and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

LISTEN: Mark Teixeira Reflects On 14-Year Career

Teixeira, 36, retired after last season. He played 14 seasons in the majors, mostly with the Yankees and Texas Rangers.

The switch-hitting slugger batted .268 with 409 home runs and 1,298 RBIs in his career. He was a three-time All-Star and a five-time Gold Glove winner. He played on the Yankees’ 2009 world championship team.

Teixeira said last spring that he hoped to play five more seasons, but injuries took a toll on him.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia