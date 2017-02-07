Search On For Missing Bronx Woman With Autism

February 7, 2017 9:13 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were asking for help from the public Tuesday in finding a young woman with autism who has been missing since the early morning in the Bronx.

Zaahira Farouk, 18, was last seen at 5:05 a.m. leaving her home in the 750 Grand Concourse building, police said. She walked south on Grand Concourse upon leaving.

Farouk is described as a black female about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds, with braids in her hair. She was last seen wearing dark-colored Puma sneakers and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

