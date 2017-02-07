NOAA To Hold Public Meeting On Death Of Stranded Whale In Moriches Bay

EAST MORICHES, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Could more have been done to save a whale stuck on a sandbar off the coast of Long Island?

Congressman Lee Zeldin and federal official from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will hold a public hearing Tuesday to address residents’ growing anger over the failed rescue of a whale stranded off East Moriches in November 2016.

“A lot of the public felt helpless,” Zeldin told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall. “They see all this equipment mobilized and all they’re being told is that if they go near the whale they’re committing a crime — that can’t be the extent of the communication.”

The humpback whale was chasing prey when it became trapped on a sandbar in Moriches Bay on Nov. 19. The 25-foot-long marine mammal was later euthanized after veterinarians concluded the animal could not be saved.

NOAA said the animal became stuck because of health issues.

Local leaders said they received numerous offers to bring in heavy machinery to assist, but were rejected by federal authorities. Federal officials said there was no safe way to move the whale, pointing out that even specially designed equipment could not hold its enormous weight.

Many blame NOAA for not doing more to free the stranded animal. Following the whale’s death, environmentalists called for a task force of trained local authorities ready to move quickly to provide stranded whales the best chance at survival.

“Time is of the absolute essence, and when a whale gets beached on a Sunday evening you can’t be waiting until Tuesday to have this conversation of other options,” Zeldin said. “You need to be mobilizing those resources instantly.”

An online petition calling for a “Local Marine Mammal Contingency Plan” has received more than 3,200 signatures.

The meeting will be held at Brookhaven Town Hall at 4 p.m.