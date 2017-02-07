New Jersey Man Hits Lottery Jackpot Twice Within 1 Year

BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Hitting a lottery jackpot once is lucky enough, but how about winning two times in just one year?

As CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported, one New Jersey man was just so fortunate.

In November 2015, James Callahan was a Jersey Cash Five winner with a prize of more than $600,000. Almost a year later, he was a winner again with a prize of more than $75,000.

“I did walk around for like an hour pacing, you know, back forth in the house,” he said. “But then I was just like, ‘I hit lottery!’”

The first purchase was a long-awaited trip to Hawaii with his girlfriend.

“I took her first class — Maui, Four Seasons, first-class airfare,” Callahan said. “It was a dream.”

Callahan continued to buy tickets at the same Bayonne Quick Check on East 53rd Street until his second stroke of luck.

“I don’t even know what to say,” said Keith Kohberg of Ridgefield Park. “That’s just amazing luck.”

Your chances of hitting the Cash 5 jackpot are one in 962,598. So what is Callahan’s secret?

“You’ve got to play every day, even if it’s just a couple bucks — whatever, you know?” he said. “It’s usually not with me. usually play $40 dollars on average, but consistency – you’ve got to play every day.”

Not only does Callahan always come to the same Quick Check for his ticket, he always does the quick pick and never chooses his own numbers.”

Working in construction, Callahan helped build the visually stunning Oculus in Lower Manhattan. Being part of such projects is something he considers a win in and of itself.

“I’m in the Ironworkers over in the city, and I’m blessed, you know? I wish everybody could be – absolutely,” he said. “That was the first time I hit lottery — just getting in there.”

Callahan is now playing again, hoping for a third win.