LIVE: Appeals Court Hearing On Trump Travel Ban | Full Story | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Tornado Tears Through New Orleans, Leaving A Dozen Injured

February 7, 2017 5:07 PM
Filed Under: New Orleans, Tornado

NEW ORLEANS (CBSNewYork) — A tornado touched down in New Orleans on Tuesday, leaving a dozen people injured.

Most of the damage is in the eastern part of the city, which includes the Ninth Ward, the area devastated by Hurricane Katrina.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency as at least three tornadoes hit southern parts of the state Tuesday.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said a dozen people were injured, including two who are in serious condition.

There’s widespread damage with homes and businesses demolished, as well as downed power lines. About 10,000 homes are without power.

Firefighters are going door-to-door in hard-hit neighborhoods to make sure no one is trapped.

“The whole house shook, trembled. We don’t know inside about structural damage or that kind of stuff like that. We’ve got to investigate that to find out,” resident Joe Albanese said.

The National Weather Service said severe weather also threatened Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday.

