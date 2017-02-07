Best NYFW Winter 2017 Events, From Cocktails To Watch Parties And More

By Carly Petrone
New York City is officially gearing up for Fashion Week. If you need a place to recharge, here are a few fashion-forward events that can help.
Chef Zac Young + Designer Peter Sam: Pasta Couture For NYFW
Bloomingdale’s
1000 3rd Ave.
New York, NY 10022
More: Best Winter Beauty, Fashion Trends
Get out of the cold and stop into Bloomingdale’s on the Upper East Side for a special cooking demonstration on February 15. Chef Zac Young will collaborate with designer Peter Som to create a visually beautiful and flavorful dish. Head up to the 8th floor to find out how to make red and white beet ravioli with herb ricotta, quail egg yolk, and brown butter truffle sauce. Event begins at 6 p.m. and admission is free to the public.
Chalk Point Kitchen
527 Broome St.
New York, NY 10013
212-390-0327
More: NYC’s Best Farm-To-Table Restaurants
Warm up with an activated charcoal cocktail over Chalk Point Kitchen. This delicious drink is made with fresh pressed lemon, vodka, champagne, and activated charcoal. Pair it with one of their healthy dishes like Heriloom Purple Carrot Noodles, Twice Baked Avocado, or Ancient Grain & Wild Rice Grape Leaves. Definitely try their Vegan Red Velvet Brownies with bittersweet chocolate and maple glaze. No wonder Victoria Secret models like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner frequently check out this SoHo hot spot when they’re in town.
Limited Edition Fashion Sketch by Holly Nichols
Popular Instagram sketch artist Holly Nicholas is teaming up with Triumph Hotels to capture your fashion week outfit. Come see Holly to get your outfit sketched alongside iconic New York landmarks like the Empire State Building, the New York Public Library and more. Celebrate your street style by booking an appointment via Triumph’s Facebook page. This event takes place February 13 – February 16.
PorTrey’s Runway Streaming Party
The Work Inn
295 Madison Ave.
New York, NY
More: Best Offbeat Valentine’s Day Events In NYC
Now you can cozy up to fashionistas and make the most out of NYFW thanks to fashion and beauty website, PorTrey. Recharge during this runway streaming party on Saturday, February 11. You can chat with style bloggers and editors while checking out what’s hitting the runway this season. Attendees will receive free mini makeovers by Lyne Cosmetics, enjoy free wine tastings, and can enter a raffle for the chance to win beautiful beauty goodies. To enter, bring a Valentine’s Day card to donate to the children at the Pediatric Multiple Scerlosis Center. You can also make one at the “Seal it with a Kiss” bar that will be set up at the venue. Winner will be announced at 4 p.m., leaving you plenty of time to schmooze. The part starts at 1 p.m. and tickets can be found here.
For the latest on all of the Tri-State’s events and happenings, follow us on Twitter!
Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.