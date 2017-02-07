VIDEO: Former President Obama Kitesurfs While On Vacation With Richard Branson

February 7, 2017 4:20 PM
NECKER ISLAND, British Virgin Islands (CBSNewYork/AP) – Former President Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, have spent some vacationing with Richard Branson since leaving the White House.

The Virgin Group founder put up a blog post with pictures and video of the ex-president kitesurfing off one of Branson’s private islands in the British Virgin Islands. Branson writes that Obama, who’s a native of Hawaii, told him he was prevented from surfing by his security detail during his time in office.

Branson says after spending a couple days learning to kitesurf, Obama bested the billionaire in a watersport challenge.

He says inviting the Obamas to his island was “a huge honor.”

Obama spent his first days after leaving Washington vacationing in Palm Springs, California.

Comments

One Comment

  1. scribeofsolomon (@scribeofsolomon) says:
    February 7, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    YAWN. Who cares?

