Nassau County Officials Warn Residents To Beware Ongoing Package Delivery Scam

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano has issued a consumer alert warning residents of an ongoing scam targeting Long Island communities.
According to a statement released by Mangano’s office, Nassau County residents have received phone calls and letters from a company called “Valuable Assets Division” claiming the company is holding a package and demanding a $20 processing fee sent through the mail as delivery payment.
Officials say the company is not accredited with the Better Business Bureau and the letters have been confirmed as a scam.
Authorities advise residents to not respond to the letters and to contact their local police precinct or the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP to report any information in connection to the scam.
On Monday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand proposed new legislation for a centralized federal agency to crack down on scammers, many of whom are operating from overseas.
Gillibrand said more than $16 million have been scammed from seniors in Suffolk County in the last year or so. She is sponsoring legislation to provide more information to seniors and caregivers and to better coordinate federal efforts.
Last year, more than 20,000 New York seniors reported they had been the victim of a financial scam.