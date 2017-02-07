Snow Doesn’t Stop Boston From Celebrating Patriots’ 5th Super Bowl Title

BOSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Hundreds of thousands of wildly cheering fans braved snow, rain and wind Tuesday for a parade celebrating the Patriots’ fifth Super Bowl victory.
Two days after his team rallied from a 25-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in the first-ever overtime Super Bowl, head coach Bill Belichick said the Patriots worked harder than any other team he’s coached.
Belichick repeatedly shouted to a spillover crowd in Boston’s City Hall Plaza: “No days off! No days off! No days off! No days off!”
MVP quarterback Tom Brady waved one of the franchise’s five Lombardi trophies and said, “I told you we were going to bring this sucker home, and we brought it home.”
Bits of red, white and blue confetti blown by cannons over the crowd stuck to the players and fans.
Some grinning players aboard the World War II-era amphibious duck boats that carried the team through downtown waved black “Roger That” T-shirts bearing the likeness of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
There’s no love in New England for Goodell in New England, who handed Brady a four-game suspension at the start of the 2016 season for his role in the “Deflategate” scandal.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared Tuesday “New England Patriots Day.”
