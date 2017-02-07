Penn State Sophomore From NJ Dies After Fall At Fraternity House

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating what caused a Pennsylvania State University student from New Jersey to die after falling at a fraternity house.

Timothy Piazza, a 19-year-old sophomore who was studying engineering, was injured at the Beta Theta Pi frat house last week. He died in the hospital two days later.

State College police say there were 12 hours in between the time emergency responders found Piazza unconscious and the time of his injury at the frat party.

“They were told he had been at a party there the night before and had fallen down some basement steps around 11 p.m. the following night. That would have been Feb. 2,” said State College police said Lt. Keith Robb. “I was notified by the Dauphin County coroner on Saturday morning that Mr. Piazza was pronounced dead.”

Piazza, from Flemington, New Jersey, was a graduate of Hunterdon Central Regional High School and an AP student who played football, ran track and was a peer mentor.

Now, the coroner will work to determine the cause of Piazza’s death. Police sid the fraternity is working with detectives.

“We are in the process of obtaining video from inside the fraternity and we are working closely with the Pennsylvania Office of Student Affairs,” said Robb.

Piazza’s wake is scheduled for Friday with his funeral the following day.

Beta Theta Pi has temporarily suspended operations at Penn State as the investigation continues.