Search Continues For Suspects In Robbery Of Queens Deli Worker, 9-Year-Old Girl

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for two suspects who police say robbed a Queens deli worker and his little girl.
Clear surveillance video just released by police shows the two men walk into the Maspeth deli and grocery near 56th Avenue and 56th Road in Maspeth just before 8:30 p.m. back on Saturday, Jan. 28.
As they approach the cash register, you see one of the men, wearing an orange knit cap with his face partially covered, pull out a handgun and point it at the 27-year-old clerk behind the counter as the clerk’s 9-year-old daughter was sitting on his lap.
Investigators said the man with the gun ordered both the onto the floor while he swiped money from the cash register.
Before the pair took off, police said the gunman also managed to take a cigar box with more cash inside, the brazen duo getting away with about $3,000.
