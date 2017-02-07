Valentine’s Day 2017: Unique Gifts You Can Only Find In NYC

By John Friia

The countdown to Valentine’s Day has begun and couples are scrambling to figure out what to get for their significant others. From ice cream, to a workout class or a day of relaxation, here are some of the best gifts you can give to your loved one.

Ample Hills Creamery

Multiple Locations

Instead of the traditional box of chocolates, people can celebrate Valentine’s Day with Ample Hill’s holiday special. The Ample Love Pack is filled with four limited edition flavors, including “Be Mine,” with strawberry ice cream and dark chocolate flakes, and the “Sweet as Honey,” with pure sweet ice cream and piece of homemade honeycomb candy. Couples can realize the sweetness of love while indulging in the ultimate comfort food. People can also order the Valentine’s Day Mini Heart Cake — the perfect way to say “I love you.”

Liftonic

13 Gansevoort Street

New York, NY 10014

212-220-0529

It’s time for couples to lace up their sneakers, put on their best workout gear and break a sweet at Liftonic’s Hot and Heavy class. This Meatpacking District gym offers an exclusive couples-only fitness class on the weekend prior to Valentine’s Day and on Feb. 13. The weights-only class allows couples to work together on a single bench and support each other. Once participants complete the class, they can relax and enjoy an all-inclusive champagne toast at the nearby Sons and Daughters bar.

Lovewild Design

1002 Metropolitan Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11211

646-429-2239

Taking a break from the hectic city life, couples can enjoy a day of relaxation and pampering with Lovewild Design. The company offers tea, beauty products and greeting cards handcrafted at a women-run studio in Brooklyn. Couples can unwind with the Facial Gift Set, which includes a eucalyptus bath tea, three sets of facial clay and a facial steam. Another way couples can show their affection is with one of Lovewild Design’s handmade greeting cards, which can be planted and grows wildflowers.

Power Emoji

One of the growing signs of showing affection with millennials is sending an emoji. Instead of a typical text message, couples can take their emojis to the next level with Power Emojis. The New York-based company offer portable power bank for iPhones, smartphones and other devices that will put a smile on anyone’s face. While there are a wide range of emojis available, the Kissy Face and Smitten Kitten designs are a perfect and playful way of saying “be mine” this holiday.

Songfinch

There are countless ways people can express their love for each other, but none is as romantic as writing a song. While some people may not be musically inclined, Songfinch offers the opportunity for customers to express their love for through a quality song that embodies the shared experiences and passion that bring couples together. Whether people want to evoke tears or laughter, they can fill out an online form and will receive a customized song from one of their 200 professional artists.