Man, 66, Found Shot To Death In Bath Beach, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released photos late Wednesday of a vehicle Wednesday that has been linked to a shooting that left a 66-year-old man dead in Bath Beach, Brooklyn.
Officers were called at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday after the man was shot inside the building at 103 Bay 8th St., police said.
They found the man unconscious and unresponsive at the scene. He was pronounced dead soon afterward at Maimonides Medical Center, police said.
The man’s name has not been released pending family notification.
Late Wednesday, police released photos of a blue 2015 Ford Mustang, with New York license plate GEF8791, that has been linked to the shooting.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.