NYC Mayor De Blasio Expected To Meet With Federal Prosecutors Probing Campaign Fundraising

February 8, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: Bill de Blasio

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to meet with federal prosecutors investigating his campaign fundraising.

The mayor was seen leaving Gracie Mansion on Thursday morning, with no public schedule for the day.

Sources tell CBS2 that when the mayor does sit down with prosecutors it will be in his lawyer’s Midtown office for what is expected to be four hours of questioning.

The federal probe is looking into whether the mayor and his aides gave favorable treatment to donors who contributed to his 2013 mayoral run.

De Blasio has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Last December, de Blasio was fined nearly $48,000 for violating spending rules during his 2013 campaign for mayor.

