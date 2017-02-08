CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man Beaten In Violent Brooklyn Cell Phone Robbery

Derailed Non-Passenger Train Snarls LIRR Service | More From LIRR | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

February 8, 2017 7:32 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for three men wanted in connection to a violent robbery in Brooklyn earlier this year.

The NYPD says a 23-year-old man was walking down Evergreen Avenue in Bushwick at around 11 p.m. on Jan. 20 when one of the men hit him on the back of the head.

The two other suspects then punched and kicked the victim before taking his cell phone and credit cards and fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim received a black eye and several cuts and bruises from the incident.

The NYPD describes the suspects as three men between 18 and 21 years old. Surveillance video of the suspects can be viewed above.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.

