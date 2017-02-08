Freeport Police Investigate Attempted Kidnapping Of 12-Year-Old Boy

FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a 12-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon.
Detectives say the boy was walking on North Brookside Avenue in Freeport around 5 p.m. when a man came up from behind him, and put his hand over the boy’s mouth.
As the victim struggled, a car honked its horn and the suspect fled, police said.
The suspect is described as a black male, in his 30s, with a stocky build, wearing a green jacket and jeans.
Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-80-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.