Eye On The Storm | Weather Center/CBS2 Video | Travel Guide | RoadsSchools | WCBS 880 | 1010 WINS

Jets Add 4 New Assistants To Bowles’ Staff

February 8, 2017 2:44 PM
Filed Under: Jason Vrable, Jeremy Bates, Joe Giacobbe, Mick Lombardi, New York Jets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)The Jets announced the hirings of four new assistant coaches Wednesday.

Jeremy Bates, who served as the team’s quarterbacks coach under Herm Edwards in 2005, is returning in the same capacity.

The 40-year-old last coached with the Bears in 2012, guiding their quarterbacks. He was the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator in 2010 under head coach Pete Carroll, whom he also served under at Southern California the season prior. Bates also worked with new Jets offensive coordinator John Morton at USC — Morton was the Trojans’ offensive coordinator, Bates was their assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach.

Bates, the son of longtime NFL and college coach Jim Bates, has also worked on the staffs of the Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

MORE: Palladino: Jets’ Best Choice For QB, Garoppolo, Will Never Get Here

He replaces Kevin Patullo, one of five Jets assistants fired after last season.

During a 5-11 campaign, New York’s passing game ranked 27th in the NFL in 2016. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick saw a big dropoff in production from the previous season, and second-year signal-caller Bryce Petty, who started four games, did little to erase doubts that he should be next year’s starter.

The Jets also announced Wednesday they’ve hired Mick Lombardi as offensive assistant/assistant QB coach, Jason Vrable as an offensive assistant and Joe Giacobbe as assistant stength and conditioning coach.

Lombardi has spent the past four seasons on the 49ers staff. Vrable was the Bills’ offensive quality coach from 2013-15. And Giacobbe has worked at St. Peter’s and Rutgers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia