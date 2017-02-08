John Gotti, Grandson Of ‘Teflon Don,’ Pleads Guilty To Selling Drugs In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — John Gotti, grandson of the deceased mob boss John Gotti nicknamed “Teflon Don,” has pleaded guilty to selling drugs as part of a larger distribution ring in Queens, authorities say.

Authorities say Gotti also agreed to forfeit $259,996 in seized drug profits.

Gotti was arrested and charged with eight others in connection with a drug distribution ring in August 2016.

At the time, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce referred to the take-down as “Operation Beach Party.”

“We went into that location, the former home of John Gotti Sr., and we recovered $40,000 in cash and 500 Oxycontin pills,” Boyce said. “This is what he was selling on five separate occasions – selling oxycodone in that area.”

Boyce said Gotti had sold the pills on numerous occasions throughout the area. He said that property was also recovered from a tattoo parlor.

Gotti had a prior arrest in June 2016 after he and his friend were initially pulled over for excessively dark tinted car windows. Police said they discovered he was driving with a suspended license and reportedly found a Gucci bag containing Oxycontin pills, a bottle of steroids, Xanax pills, and $56,000 in cash.

On Wednesday, Gotti also pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charges in connection to that arrest, and agreed to give up $7,000 in seized profits.

According to authorities, Gotti is expected to receive eight years in prison for his August 2016 arrest, and another four-year sentence in connection to his June 2016 arrest.

Gotti is currently being held in jail on $2 million bail. He is expected to be sentenced on March 2.

Cases against the others arrested alongside Gotti are pending in court, authorities say.

Found guilty of racketeering and murder in 1992, notorious Gambino crime family boss “Teflon Don” John Gotti was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He died in a prison hospital at the age of 61 in 2002.