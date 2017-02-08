NYC Communtiy Groups Promote Resources, Outreach For NYC Muslims

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Government agencies and community groups are joining forces to inform Muslim New Yorkers about their rights and available resources.
Teams were visiting 12 subway stations as part of the outreach efforts Wednesday. They’ve been distributing information about free immigration services and protection from discrimination, including in the workplace.
The effort is called #OneNewYork Day of Action: Protecting Our Muslim Communities.
The government partners include the Department of Consumer Affairs, the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs , the mayor’s Community Affairs Unit, and the Commission on Human Rights.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)