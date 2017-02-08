NJ Prepares For Winter Storm, Despite Sunny Skies And Record Temps

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — So far this year, just under a foot of snow stuck to the ground, which is much less than the foot and a half of snow that’s typical for this time of year.

But with one quick hit of snow tomorrow, we’ll be approaching what’s normal for an entire season – which is just over two feet.

Heavy machinery was being put to task by Ridgewood’s Public Works Department on Wednesday. While some workers wore short sleeves and enjoyed the weather, they were well aware overcoats, hats and gloves are required on Thursday morning, CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reported.

“We’re loading our salters now, we’ll have them loaded — calcium chloride in them,” Ridgewood Superintendent of Public Works Daniel Kiely said.

In addition, the Department of Public Works is anticipating a delivery of 200 more pounds of salt to help aid in cleanup efforts and maintenance through the storm.

Area officials are preparing for eight to 10 inches of snow. Trucks are tuned up, plows are on — everyone and everything on standby for Thursday’s main event.

“Snow always looks beautiful but the residuals are not always pretty,” Ridgewood Mayor Susan Knudsen said. “We’re ready to roll, we’re ready take on this snow storm.”

Knudsen advises residents to stay off the roads when the snow starts to stick, and to check on your neighbors, especially the elderly.

Forecasters say rain will change to snow with accumulations of four to eight inches across most of the Tri-State, but some spots in New Jersey, Long Island and Connecticut could see up to 10 inches.

The heavy snow will slow traffic during the morning drive Thursday and threaten power lines.

A winter storm warning is in effect from midnight until 6 p.m. Thursday for New York City, Long Island, southern Connecticut, the lower Hudson Valley and northeastern New Jersey.

