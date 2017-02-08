NYC-Based Chefs Share Their Secrets In These Must-Have Cookbooks

By Carly Petrone We all know that New York City has some of the best food in the world. Now our city’s own renowned chefs are sharing their secrets recipes. Here are five of the best cookbooks penned by yours truly.

Asian-American by Dale Talde More: NYC’s Best Cookbook Stores Learn all the secrets behind Chef Dale Talde’s recipes in his cookbook, “Asian-American.” The “Top Chef” favorite worked alongside food writer J Goode to share his “inauthentic” recipes that stem from his family roots in the Philippines to his popular restaurant in Brooklyn. Find out how to make his riff on pad thai with bacon and oysters and create his version of a juicy pork dumpling with a salty and springy exterior of a soft pretzel. If you want to get a taste of his menu, stop by Talde BK to try it out in person.

Dos Caminos Tacos: 100 Recipes for Everyone’s Favorite Mexican Street Food by Ivy Stark More: Best Tacos In NYC So you’ve dined at Dos Caminos, but now you want to recreate those tacos. Pick up Ivy Stark’s “Dos Caminos Tacos” cookbook and start making some serious Mexican street food. The woman behind the ever-popular dishes at Dos Caminos released this taco bible a few years back, but it definitely still holds up. In the book, Stark shares more than 100 fresh, yet traditional ways to make the perfect taco. Whether it’s with eggs for breakfast or a modern interpretation of hot and smoky shrimp tacos, she’s got you covered. You’ll even pick up helpful tips on how to cut and use chili peppers in her signature creations. Get ready to start chopping!

SHARE by Chris Santos More: Best Cooking Classes In NYC, NJ If you ‘ve dined at Beauty & Essex, Stanton Social, or Vandal, then you’re familiar with Chef Chris Santos’ delicious cuisine. Never one to create a boring menu, Santos gives his take on unforgettable, shareable bites in his new cookbook, SHARE. He’s big on communal dining and after you read his recipes, you’ll understand why. Stand-out dishes include starters like Tuna Poke Crisps, Grilled Cheese Dumplings in Tomato Soup, and Crab Corn Dogs with Old Bay Aioli. Move onto heavier main courses like Spicy Lam Souvlaki with Tzatziki or Korean Short Rib Tacos with Classic Kimchi. And don’t forget dessert. The PB & J “Twinkies” will definitely be a crowd-pleaser. The book launches on February 7.

Craft Burgers and Crazy Shakes from Black Tap by Joe Isidori More: Best Independent Bookstores In NYC You’ve probably seen the lines for Black Tap Burger and thought, is the food really that good? YES. Now you can recreate Chef Joe Isidori’s famous old-fashioned burgers, and even more importantly, those crazy milkshakes! With a cult following on social media, Black Tap’s over-the-top milkshakes have become a star of their own. Piled high with sugary spreads and homemade treats, these milkshakes will certainly satisfy your sweet tooth. Now you can skip the line and create your own masterpiece. Learn more here.

Brunch at Bobby’s by Bobby Flay More: Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In NYC Brunch. Everyone loves it but no one wants to make it. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay recently released a cookbook with 140 recipes dedicated to this mid-morning meal. Pick up Brunch at Bobby’s and start gearing up for the most important meal of the weekend. From lip-smacking cocktails and iced coffee, to carrot cake pancakes with maple-cream drizzle and wild mushroom hash, these recipes will keep you full until dinner.