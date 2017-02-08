Winter Storm Latest | CBS2 StormWatch/Video Forecasts | Travel Guide | RoadsSchools | WCBS 880 | 1010 WINS

Police: Man Steals Television, Cash In Williamsburg Burglary

February 8, 2017 11:51 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, NYPD, Williamsburg

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man connected to an early morning burglary in Williamsburg last month.

Police say on Jan. 28 just before 5am, the suspect used an unknown tool to enter the front door of an apartment building on Maujer Street.

He proceeded to the laundry room where he removed a television, a change machine which contained $600 in cash, and $300 in separate cash.

The male was caught on surveillance footage wearing night vision goggles.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

