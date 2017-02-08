NYPD: Suspects Sought In Connection With 19 Violent Queens Robberies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are asking for the public’s help in catching two to three men wanted in connection with a violent robbery spree in Queens.
The suspects have struck 19 times since late December in Corona, Elmhurst and Jackson Heights.
In each incident, police said they approach their victims from behind, punch them in the head and shove them to the ground. The suspects then rob the victims before taking off, police said.
The victims have all been men, ranging in age from 22 to 51.
None of the victims were seriously injured.
Police have released a surveillance photo of one of the suspects.
