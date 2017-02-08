Winter Storm Latest | CBS2 StormWatch/Video Forecasts | Travel Guide | RoadsSchools | WCBS 880 | 1010 WINS

Report: Giants Re-Sign Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo

February 8, 2017 4:02 PM
Filed Under: New York Giants, Steve Spagnuolo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Spags will be back.

The Giants have re-signed defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, ESPN reported Wednesday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Spagnuolo’s defense was vastly improved last season, bolstered by the free agent additions of cornerback Janoris Jenkins, defensive end Olivier Vernon and defensive tackle Damon Harrison.

A year after finishing last in the NFL in defense, the 11-5 Giants were ranked 10th in 2016. They were especially tough late in the regular season, holding five of their final seven opponents below 20 points.

Spagnuolo’s two-year contract expired the day after the Super Bowl.

Spagnuolo, 57, who served as the Giants’ defensive coordinator from 2007-08, returned to the team under head coach Tom Coughlin in 2015 and was retained by new head coach Ben McAdoo last offseason. In between his stints in New York, Spagnuolo spent three seasons as the St. Louis Rams’ head coach, one year as the New Orleans Saints’ defensive coordinator and two seasons as a Baltimore Ravens assistant.

