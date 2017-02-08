Small Business Spotlight: Dr. Ray Ann Havasy On Partnering With Nonprofits

WCBS Newsradio 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of News In New York February 8, 2017 12:01 AM
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s Small Business Spotlight, we introduce you to Dr. Ray Ann Havasy, founder of the Center for Science Teaching & Learning Co.

Dr. Havasy speaks with Joe Connolly about how businesses can build on and maximize their relationships with local nonprofits and community organizations.

It’s no longer a relationship, it’s a partnership. Gone are the days of spending money on a sign in the outfield or a name on the jersey. Businesses need to look at it as a way to gain new customers and reach new markets.

