‘The Trend’ With Rebecca Granet: Health & Fitness Expert Jen Widerstrom

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of “The Trend,” Rebecca Granet talks with health and fitness expert Jen Widerstrom.

Widerstrom is a trainer on NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” weight-loss show.

She’s also the author of “Diet Right For Your Personality Type: The Revolutionary 4-Week Weight-Loss Plan That Works For You.”

“What’s cool is that it’s a culmination of a decade of me working with people in the health and fitness field,” she says. “And to have the opportunity to extend my message and get in the living rooms of people, even outside of ‘(The Biggest) Loser,’ you know this is a really great way for me to do it with all my Jen-Juju.”

Widerstrom says dieting isn’t one-size-fits-all, and her book has workout regimens, meal plans and more that are catered toward five different personality types.

“You have to look at the individual, you have to,” she says. ” So what I’ve done is I’ve identified these five core personality types, to which I’ve programmed specific nutritional programming, to not just support those behavior defaults but to help you understand them. To elevate the awareness around, oh that is a trigger for me, or what motivates me to keep going? So you don’t hit week five of New Years resolutions and quit, and instead can keep going, because you actually picked a plan that suits you.”

The personality types include the Organized Doer, the Swinger, the Rebel, the Never-Ever and the Everyday Hero.

To find out which type fits you, “Diet Right For Your Personality Type” is on sale now.