‘The Trend’ With Rebecca Granet: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino & His Mom

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of “The Trend,” Rebecca Granet sits down with “Jersey Shore” cast member Vinny Guadagnino and his mother.

Vinny and his mom, Paola, tell Rebecca about their new show “Vinny & Ma Eat America” on the Cooking Channel.

He says his mom is the best chef in their big Italian family, but she only cooks and eats Italian food.

“I don’t want to be biased, I think everybody is biased. They grew up with the food, they’re used to it, it brings back memories every time they take a bite of bread or something like that,” he says of his mom’s cooking. “But I will tell you that I’m open-minded enough that I will try new things, and when I go to an Italian restaurant or eat other people’s food at home, it’s not the same. I don’t know what she’s doing, you know it’s the little things.”

So the show takes them on a mouthwatering tour across the country, trying the local cuisines in Austin, San Francisco, Denver, Georgia, Nashville and finally, New Orleans.

“The show is about Vinny taking me out of my comfort zone,” Paola says. “And one of these days, I’m going to take him out of his comfort zone.”

Paolo says things like sushi and ranch dressing fall outside her comfort zone, while she loves a grilled cheese sandwich.

“Play it safe — garlic and oil, tomato sauce,” she says.

For more of their funny mother-and-son antics, catch the next episode of “Vinny & Ma Eat America” on February 14 at 10 p.m.