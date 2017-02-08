Tri-State Area Bracing For Heavy Snow As Weather Shifts From Spring To Winter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Weather across the Tri-State area is about to take a turn from the spring to the winter as temperatures in the 60s in some areas Wednesday are replaced by heavy snow and bitter cold on Thursday.
A winter storm warning is in effect from midnight until 6 p.m. Thursday for New York City, Long Island, southern Connecticut, the lower Hudson Valley and northeastern New Jersey.
Forecasters say rain will change to snow with accumulations of four to eight inches across most of the Tri-State, but some spots in New Jersey, Long Island and Connecticut could see up to 10 inches.
The heavy snow will slow traffic during the morning drive Thursday and threaten power lines.
