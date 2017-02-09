Commuters Face Mass Transit Problems As Storm Conditions Intensify

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A powerful, fast-moving winter storm that could dump as much as a foot of snow before leaving the Tri-State area started to cause problems on mass transit Thursday morning as conditions started to worsen.

Some New York City subway lines were running with delays because of signal and switch troubles. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said bus service was running with delays across all five boroughs. Some buses had to be detoured because of icy roads.

We're running but all routes are subject to delays due to the snow. Check on your bus using Bus Time https://t.co/ggvEFyPGSU pic.twitter.com/ev5mPPkgiB — NYCT Buses (@NYCTBus) February 9, 2017

Multiple NJ TRANSIT passenger buses were stuck in Weehawken, exiting the Lincoln Tunnel around 9:30 a.m.

“We’re trying to get some crews there to salt the conditions so the buses can get some traction,” spokesperson Jennifer Nelson said. “That’s causing some delays back into the Port Authority Bus Terminal.”

NJ TRANSIT was also experiencing delays of 15 minutes throughout the rail system.

“We have crews that are dispatched throughout the system with plows and jet blowers to try and get the snow off the tracks,” Nelson said. “We do have some of our crews that are being held up arriving to stations to operate trains due to the road conditions so we’re trying to adjust for that.”

The agency’s Access Link is cancelling all service in Regions 4, 5, and 6 affecting Middlesex, Monmouth, North Ocean, Mercer, Essex, Somerset, Morris, Ugen, Bergen, Hudson and Passaic counties due to hazardous road conditions and low visibility.

Access Link will continue operating in South Jersey.

NJ TRANSIT is cross-honoring tickets systemwide and is expecting earlier afternoon rush hour service.

“We’re asking our customer to please be patient, check our website regularly cause we’re updating information as it’s coming in, particularly on social media,” Nelson said. “If customers can stay home today they should absolutely take advantage.”

Port Authority was warning customers that some bus service may be canceled. The weather also slowed PATH service on the Newark-World Trade Center line.

Due to severe weather conditions some bus service may be canceled. Please check with your carrier for the most current schedule information. — PortAuthBusTerminal (@PABusTerminal) February 9, 2017

Metro-North trains were also running with delays.

A switch problem delayed service on the New Haven Line, while the Hudson Line saw delays of up to 30 minutes because of a train with mechanical difficulties. Weather related issues also caused minor delays on the Harlem Line.

The LIRR is experiencing system-wide delays averaging 20-30 minutes as a result of winter storm conditions. — LIRR (@LIRR) February 9, 2017

Long Island Rail Road customers faced delays and cancellations due to the weather.

#NICEALERT We have just suspended service on the n23 and n58 and have extended route delays. Details here https://t.co/5cfJbLGF0l — NICE Bus (@theNICEbus) February 9, 2017

Nassau Inter-County Express suspended service on the N23 and N58 routes. All other NICE buses were running with delays and some were being detoured because of treacherous road conditions.