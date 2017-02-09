Boomer & Carton: Charles Oakley And Karl Malone — Enough Said

Charles Oakley stopped by the WFAN studios about two years ago and on that day the former Knicks star talked about his strained relationship with team owner James Dolan.

The following interview was first published on Feb. 11, 2015

Boomer and Craig were thrilled to have the unlikely duo of Charles Oakley and Karl Malone in the Allstate Studio on Wednesday morning — and the two retired NBA stars let it all hang out.

Whether you’re a basketball fan or not, it’s an interview you’re gonna want to hear. And after some heavy editing, you can do so right here.

Malone set the tone early by leading an on-air beat down of Craig and then declaring that the NBA has gone soft.

Oakley followed up by saying the league is filled with “bad talent” and neither The Oak Tree nor The Mailman are on board with players not suiting up in order to rest.

From there it was just an unfiltered conversation between four men about basketball — and it was magnificent.

We heard about Oakley’s strained relationship with James Dolan and the Knicks, as well as how Malone is treated when he goes back to Utah to watch Jazz games, his shaving routine and what animals he likes to hunt.

Just do yourself a favor a listen already. And allow us to say in advance, you’re all very welcome.

Charles Oakley & Karl Malone

