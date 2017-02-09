Boomer & Carton: Jerry Manages To Avoid Getting Ejected From WFAN Studios

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry Recco made it back from Ohio and seemed to make an impression during his informative and entertainingThursday morning update effort.
The “maven” recapped Wednesday night’s mess at Madison Square Garden as the lowly Knicks were upstaged during a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers by an altercation in the stands involving former franchise great Charles Oakley and team owner James Dolan.
Jerry also had the latest on the Nets, who suffered their 11th straight loss.