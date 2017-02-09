STORM WATCH: Latest | Forecast & Alerts | Radar | School Closings | From Our ReportersTravel Guide | Roads | Video | Viewer Photos | Share Your Snow Pics/Videos | Tweet Us | Watch Live | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Boomer & Carton: Jerry Manages To Avoid Getting Ejected From WFAN Studios

February 9, 2017 6:02 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton, Jerry Recco

Jerry Recco made it back from Ohio and seemed to make an impression during his informative and entertainingThursday morning update effort.

The “maven” recapped Wednesday night’s mess at Madison Square Garden as the lowly Knicks were upstaged during a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers by an altercation in the stands involving former franchise great Charles Oakley and team owner James Dolan.

Jerry also had the latest on the Nets, who suffered their 11th straight loss.

