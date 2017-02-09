STORM WATCH: Latest | Forecast & Alerts | Radar | School Closings | From Our ReportersTravel Guide | Roads | Video | Viewer Photos | Share Your Snow Pics/Videos | Tweet Us | Watch Live | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Feb. 9, 2017

February 9, 2017 6:06 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

And now, it’s time for the highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” you’ve all been waiting for. We’re not going to give it away here. It’s better to be surprised, so please click on the audio player below.

Boomer and Craig spent a good portion of Thursday’s show trying to make sense of Wednesday night’s altercation between Charles Oakley and James Dolan at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks lost to the Clippers, but the defeat was overshadowed by incident in the stands, which quickly went viral on the internet.

MOREBoomer & Carton: Frank Isola Talks Oakley Debacle At MSG

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

