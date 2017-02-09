Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Feb. 9, 2017

And now, it’s time for the highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” you’ve all been waiting for. We’re not going to give it away here. It’s better to be surprised, so please click on the audio player below.
Boomer and Craig spent a good portion of Thursday’s show trying to make sense of Wednesday night’s altercation between Charles Oakley and James Dolan at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks lost to the Clippers, but the defeat was overshadowed by incident in the stands, which quickly went viral on the internet.
MORE: Boomer & Carton: Frank Isola Talks Oakley Debacle At MSG
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »