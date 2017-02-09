Boomer & Carton: The ‘Oak Tree’ Gets Cut Down At MSG

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Just when you think it can’t get any worse, the Knicks, unfortunately, surprise you.
The fact that New York lost on Wednesday wasn’t all that shocking, given that it has dropped 19 of its last 25 games. But what happened during the game, in the stands no less, stunned the sports world.
Knicks legend Charles Oakley got into an altercation with team owner James Dolan, was escorted from Madison Square Garden and eventually arrested.
