BREAKING: Appeals Court Refuses To Reinstate Trump Administration's Travel Ban | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

George & Amal Clooney Expecting Twins

February 9, 2017 7:45 PM
Filed Under: Amal Clooney, George Clooney

LOS ANGELES (AP) — George and Amal Clooney may want to share pregnancy notes with Beyonce and Jay Z.

The Clooneys are expecting twins in June, Julie Chen said Thursday on CBS’ “The Talk.” George Clooney told Chen in late January that his wife, a human rights attorney, was pregnant, “The Talk” host said.

The Clooneys’ news followed Beyonce and Jay Z’s announcement last week that the superstar singer is expecting twins.

George Clooney’s publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The children will be the first for the couple, who married in 2014.

(Copyright 2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia