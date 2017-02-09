‘This Is A Pretty Nasty Storm:’ Malloy Urges Conn. Residents To Stay Off Roads

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Officials say Connecticut could face up to 18 inches of snow Thursday, as a fast-moving storm sweeps through the area.
The National Weather Services issued a winter storm warning from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is asking all non-essential first- and second-shift employees to stay home Thursday due to the storm. The the state’s emergency operations center was activated at 5 a.m. to continue coordinating the state’s response.
Meteorologists say snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour will be possible at times.
Malloy is urging all residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has announced that city hall will be closed Thursday due to heavy snowfall and will reopen Friday.
