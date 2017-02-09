1 Dead, 10 Injured In Fire On Staten Island During Winter Storm

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person was killed and 10 were injured in a three-alarm fire during Thursday’s snow storm on Staten Island.
The fire broke out at around 7 a.m. on Post Avenue in Port Richmond and quickly grew to three alarms in a two-story home.
The ten injuries included at least one firefighter and several civilians.
More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene.
