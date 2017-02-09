STORM WATCH: Latest | Forecast & Alerts | Radar | School Closings | From Our ReportersTravel Guide | Roads | Video | Viewer Photos | Share Your Snow Pics/Videos | Tweet Us | Watch Live | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

1 Dead, 10 Injured In Fire On Staten Island During Winter Storm

February 9, 2017 8:38 AM
Filed Under: Port Richmond, Staten Island, Winter Storm 2017

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person was killed and 10 were injured in a three-alarm fire during Thursday’s snow storm on Staten Island.

The fire broke out at around 7 a.m. on Post Avenue in Port Richmond and quickly grew to three alarms in a two-story home.

The ten injuries included at least one firefighter and several civilians.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

