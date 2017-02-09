Storm Watch: Complete CoverageForecast & Alerts | Radar | Traffic & Transit | Share Your Pictures & Videos | Tweet Us | Follow Our Reporters | Watch Storm Videos | See PhotosListen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Left-Hander Jerry Blevins, Mets Finalize $6.5M, 1-Year Deal

February 9, 2017 4:51 PM
Filed Under: Jerry Blevins, New York Mets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP)Left-hander Jerry Blevins has finalized a $6.5 million, one-year contract to remain with the New York Mets, who have been rebuilding their bullpen as spring training nears.

Blevins gets a $5.5 million salary this year, and the Mets have a $7 million option for 2018 with a $1 million buyout. He can earn $100,000 annually in performance bonuses.

The 33-year-old reliever agreed to the deal last week but needed to pass a physical for the agreement to be finalized.

Right-hander Ferando Salas, another member of the Mets bullpen last year, also agreed to a deal with the Mets last week that is in the process of being completed.

To clear a spot for Blevins on the 40-man roster, the Mets designated infielder/outfielder Ty Kelly for assignment.

Blevins went 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA and two saves in a career-high 73 appearances last year during his second season with the Mets. He struck out 52 in 42 innings and stranded 47 of 55 inherited runners, holding opponents to a .167 batting average (6 for 36) with runners in scoring position.

Blevins missed all but the first two weeks of the 2015 season after breaking his arm.

