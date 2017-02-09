Plows Out In New Jersey As Winter Storm Warning Issued For Most Of State

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Plows are out in force in New Jersey as the state gets hit Thursday with a winter wallop.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of the state. Up to a foot of snow is possible in northern counties, while coastal areas could see 4 to 8 inches. Southern Jersey could get 2 to 4 inches.
The state has authorized the closing of state offices Thursday for all non-essential employees due to the storm. Essential employees should report to work on their regular schedule.
A caravan of snow plows were out early Thursday morning on Ridgewood Avenue in Morristown, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.
In Ringwood, police said on Twitter that Skyline Drive was closed due to weather conditions.
Several schools already have canceled classes for the day.
