‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: UFC 208 Media Scrum

NEW YORK (WFAN) — It’s fight week, and WFAN’s “Outside the Cage” podcast hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman are smack dab in the middle of UFC 208!
Two of the best strikers in MMA, Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie, will square off at the Barclays Center on Saturday night for the inaugural women’s featherweight title. The guys snagged a few minutes with both of the main-event fighters during media day.
Before the main-event bell sounds to cap the UFC’s second go-round in New York City, there will be a slew of fun and storyline-filled fights. Often mocked because of its lack of name power, UFC 208 is what fight fan’s hunger for. With skilled knockout artists rounding out the main card and an appearance from Anderson Silva, count on non-stop action!
The guys were able grab a few minutes with New Jersey’s own Jim Miller and his opponent Dustin Poirier, as well as top middleweights Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Tim Boetsch.
