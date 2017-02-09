CBS2_header-logo
Be Careful And Know Your Limits; Expert Advice For Staying Safe While Shoveling Snow

Be Careful And Know Your Limits; Expert Advice For Staying Safe While Shoveling Snow

February 9, 2017 6:58 PM
Filed Under: Alice Gainer, Dr. Peter Shearer, Lenix Hill Hospital, Lenox Health, Mt. Sinai

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Shoveling snow is not only a hassle, but as we know it can also be dangerous for your health.

There are warning signs to look out for so you don’t get hurt.

People were outside shoveling all morning, and some had interesting methods.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, shoveling heavy, wet snow can lead to serious injuries.

“You’ll see a lot of back strains, things like that, the rare cases of cardiac events, heart attacks,” Dr. Peter Shearer, Mt. Sinai Hospital said.

Dr. Shearer is the medical director of the ER department at Mt. Sinai.

He said before heading out to shovel you should know the conditions — especially if you’ve been sitting inside all day — and know your limits.

“If you’re not someone who’s very physically fit, you’re not used to lifting heavy loads, be careful when you’re doing the shoveling. Get someone else to do it,” Dr. Shearer said.

Know the warning signs.

“If you start to get any shortness of breath or chest pain obviously stop, go back inside, sit down. If it doesn’t resolve call your doctor or call 911,” Dr. Shearer said.

Local hospitals have been reporting an increase in weather related ER visits.

Lenox Health in Greenwich Village reported 6 slips and falls, one small fracture, and others with bruising,.

Lenox Hill Hospital on 77th Street had three knee injuries, and an ankle injury due to slips and falls.

Dr. Shearer added that shoveling shouldn’t be saved for the end of the storm.

“Go out steadily throughout the day and remove snow so you’re not removing these heavy loads and not putting as much stress on yourself,” he said.

Even better — pay a neighborhood kid to do it for you.

Dr. Shearer added that when you shovel use your whole body to get down and pick it up. Don’t just use your back as a lever.

 

 

